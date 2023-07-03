Two sustain minor injuries after pickup truck lands in bushes in Sibu

SIBU (July 3): Two men sustained minor injuries after their pickup truck lost control and landed in the bushes on the side of the road at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here yesterday.

According to the Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM), they were notified about incident at 4.18pm and a team of personnel was sent to the scene.

“Two victims sustained injuries to their legs and hands as a result of the incident. The victims were treated by APM personnel at the scene and were not sent to the hospital, it said in a statement.

The APM personnel ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was under control.