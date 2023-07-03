Unemployed woman in Kuching fined RM20,000 for abusing 10-year-old daughter

KUCHING (July 2): An unemployed woman was fined RM20,000 in default 12 months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to abusing her 10-year-old daughter in May this year.

Safina John, 28, made the plea before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, who also placed her on a two-year good behaviour bond under Section 31(2)(c) of the Child Act 2001 in the sum of RM10,000 with one local surety.

Afidah also ordered Safina to perform community service for 60 hours, which must be completed within six months from today.

Safina was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM50,000 or an imprisonment term for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at a flat in PPR Batu Gong in Siburan here around 8pm on May 19, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Safina’s neighbour, who was the complainant, heard noises coming from a flat unit next door and decided to go over to check out what happened.

Upon arrival, the complainant saw Safina hitting her daughter while other neighbours were trying to stop her from doing so.

The complainant then pulled the child over and hugged her in order to prevent her from being hit by Safina.

The complainant subsequently brought the child to the hospital, where she was confirmed to have sustained a penetrating injury on her back.

A police report was lodged, which led to Safina’s arrest on May 20, 2023 and items such as a wooden stick, two broken broomsticks and a piece of broken mirror were also seized.

The investigation revealed that Safina had hit her daughter by using the wooden stick and broomstick, along with stabbing the child’s back using a piece of broken mirror.

During the proceedings, Safina admitted to have abused her daughter because she had often run away from home and steal money from her and other people.

The case was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while Safina was unrepresented by a legal counsel.