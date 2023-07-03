Unqualified residents have to find own home – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (July 3): Residents at the Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa (low-cost flats) who are not qualified will have to find their own place to stay.

However, Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said that he had written to the Chief Minister and forwarded to the Local Government and Housing Ministry for them to relocate residents at the Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa who fall under the category of senior citizens, B40 group and people with disability and are incapable of finding new places to stay.

He also said the Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa is owned by the Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB).

“I am made aware that LPPB has decided that the condition of the low-cost flats was unsafe and will not renew the rental contract to the residents there,” Shahelmey said to reporters at the Works Ministry’s Integrity Week held at the Hilton Hotel near here on Monday.

On February 13, this year, LPPB chairman Datuk Masiung Banah informed that the occupants of the low-cost flats which have been declared unsafe requested that they be allowed to stay there till after the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

“I have asked LPPB officers to give due consideration to the request and it was agreed that the occupants can stay till after the celebration in July,” said Masiung.

He also mentioned then that between 40 and 50 residents have left voluntarily and there may be 100 to 200 more who have not yet moved.

The Tanjung Aru Rumah Pangsa is one of Sabah’s oldest low-cost flats and was constructed in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey was also asked if vehicles that were damaged in accidents due to the alleged bad road condition could make claims from the ministry.

“This is a case-by-case basis. They need to lodge a report with ample proof,” he said.

He also said that those making the claim will have to go to court to do so.

On the issue of water supply in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Putatan, Shahelmey said the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had approved the allocation of RM320 million to solve the water woes and the Water Department is carrying out immediate initiatives to restore or stabilise water supply in Sabah, particularly in the three districts of Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Putatan.

He said the funding is yet to be channeled.

“The technical committee has conducted a meeting twice, if I am not mistaken to refine the procedure to channel (the funding) and so on. However, at the State level, we forge ahead and efforts to stabilise the water, in my opinion, is already felt by some of the people in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Putatan,” he said.

Earlier, when launching the ministry’s Integrity Week, Shahelmey said that the culture of integrity among civil servants is very important.

“Every civil servant is required to perform duties and powers with full trust and responsibility, sincere and transparent, professional and accountable and comply with current laws and regulations in force,” he said.

“Leakage of integrity is usually caused by the individual’s own internal weaknesses which at times overcome all existing procedures, structures, norms and work systems,” he added.

He said it can be concluded that the value of integrity exists in every individual and it can be further strengthened by the application of high ethical and disciplined practices.

“Therefore, I hope that all members of the ministry will use all their strength to reflect strong character and personality,” he said.