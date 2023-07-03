UN’s International Day of Yoga to be celebrated at MBKS’ Garden Park

KUCHING (July 3): The United Nations’ International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on Sunday (July 9) at the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) Garden Park (Open Lake Stage) from 8am to 10am.

A press statement said the event, which aims to raise worldwide awareness of the many benefits of practising yoga, is organised by Brahma Kumaris Foundation (Kuching Branch) and supported by the High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur.

Qualified yoga instructor Ami Lee will guide participants as they experience various hatha yoga postures and Raja Yoga meditation by Brahma Kumaris to enhance mental strength and attain inner peace.

Similar events coordinated by Brahma Kumaris with other organisations will be held in other major Malaysian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, and Johor Bahru.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice skill that originated from India.

The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join and unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

People from any religion and background can practise yoga as it is an art to keep both the body and mind healthy.

Those interested to join the free event at MBKS are reminded to bring along their own yoga mat.

For further enquiries, contact Lily (013-8015959), Amanda (019-8891544), or Mei Mei (012-8099888).