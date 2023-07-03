Village committees hold double celebration for Gawai, Aidiladha

MIRI (July 3): The Village Safety and Development Committee (JKKK) of Kampung Tudan Phase 2 and Phase 2A held a special gathering at Surau Darul Taqwa on Saturday to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha and Hari Gawai Dayak.

The double celebration was graced by councillor Jeffery Phang who represented state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In his address, Phang emphasised the importance of harmony among the multiracial community in Sarawak.

“The open-mindedness among the communities in Sarawak has enabled many festivals to be organised in sync.

“A perfect example is this Hari Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration that we have at this surau this morning,” he said.

Phang added that such celebration reminds the communities to always be thankful for the peace and harmony that exists.

At the gathering, the management of Surau DarulTaqwa presented food baskets to underprivileged individuals, including those who are physically challenged.

Temenggong Datuk Abdul Rahman Abang Fadzail, Pemanca Mohamed Abang Othman, Cr Toh Kah Shiong, Penghulu Samad Alip and KK Mohd Suhaimi Obeng were among those present.