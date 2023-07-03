Why are you antagonising multi-ethnic Malaysians? DAP’s Loke asks ‘Wawasan 2020’ father Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (July 3): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has today hit back at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, after the latter claimed that promoting multi-racialism in Malaysia runs counter to the Federal Constitution.

Loke highlighted how Malaysia has always been a multi-ethnic country where its plural citizens have always co-existed peacefully since its independence.

“Did Tun forget about his vision to give birth to a Malaysia Nation through Wawasan 2020? Why is he so willing to take a stance today that makes enemies of the multi-ethnic society in Malaysia?” Loke asked in a statement.

“DAP will not make enemies of any ethnic group. We will continue to serve the country and play our role to build a united society based on the Rukun Negara principles.”

Loke’s statement came after Dr Mahathir claimed that the Anwar administration is being pressured by DAP’s MPs to discard Islam in favour of a secular and multi-ethnic country, contrary to the “Malayness” in the Constitution.

Article 152 of the Constitution stipulates that the Malay language is the national language, while Article 153 handles the reservation of quotas for the Malays and Bumiputera.

While the Constitution does not explicitly state that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country, Article 8 guarantees equality among citizens and that no one should be discriminated against based on their ethnicity.

The position of Islam as the religion of the federation in the Constitution cannot simply be amended, and require the support of at least two-thirds of the Dewan Rakyat.

Loke also reminded Dr Mahathir that the support of 42 DAP MPs when he led the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government from May 2018 to February 2020 was unwavering, after the latter accused DAP MPs of threatening to pull support from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir’s remark came after Bukit Gelugor Umno information chief Huzaidi Hussin had urged Dr Mahathir to cease dividing the nation by playing the racial card.

He said last month that there was no need for Dr Mahathir to continue stirring racial sentiments, as most Malaysians have moved on and are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Malaysia’s economic resurgence.

In response, Dr Mahathir said today that he is only voicing the provision in the Constitution, and defending it is not illegal. — Malay Mail