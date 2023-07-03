Zahid: Rural and Regional Development Ministry spends RM526 mln on infrastructure projects in S’wak

KUCHING (July 3): The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has spent RM526 million on infrastructure development projects in Sarawak to enhance the wellbeing of Sarawakians, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said these include five rural road projects, 14 rural water supply projects, 294 village road projects as well as social development programmes.

“After my meeting with the Premier of Sarawak, I chaired a meeting between the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and the Sarawak state government, represented by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, as well as other state government representatives.

“The meeting was to discuss and coordinate several projects with an allocation of RM526 million through the development of basic infrastructure in rural areas as an effort to enhance the well-being of the people in the state of Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post after the meeting held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Ahmad Zahid also said his ministry had informed the state leaders concerned with the progress and status of several other projects being implemented in Sarawak, among which were the construction of new houses and the process of rebuilding houses under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT).

At a media conference after the meeting, he said this marked the second time he chaired such a meeting with Sarawak leaders with the objective of bringing more rural development projects to the state.

He also said the projects tabled during the last meeting had been 90 per cent completed, and they would act further on the remaining 10 per cent.

“Meetings like these are important, as we can figure out directly the problems faced by the state government during the project implementation,” he said.

He added the meeting also looked at the social impact of the projects being implemented in rural areas.