Zahid: Tiong to explain KLIA incident during next Cabinet meeting

KUCHING (July 3): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is expected to explain himself in the next Cabinet meeting about the recent incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 1.

He said the federal Cabinet will convene on Wednesday and the issue involving the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister would be deliberated.

Ahmad Zahid said he would soon have a discussion with Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on the same matter.

“I have had a discussion with the minister (Tiong) on the matter. And I will have a discussion with the Home Minister about the issue because Immigration is under him.

“I think the matter can be solved in a more appropriate manner under the existing administration. Come Wednesday, we will bring up this matter to the Cabinet, the minister (Tiong) will explain to us during the Cabinet meeting,” he told a press conference here today.

The press conference was held after Ahmad Zahid chaired a meeting with several state leaders to discuss Sarawak’s rural and regional development matters at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development.

Last week, Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, made headlines after reportedly forcing his way into the arrival hall of KLIA’s Terminal 1 without a valid pass.

He later issued a statement explaining that he was at the arrival hall on a work visit and had a valid pass at that time.

According to Tiong, Immigration officers had allegedly demanded RM3,000 from foreign tourists to secure their release from detention.

He further claimed that an additional RM3,000 was sought if the tourists wanted to return to their country of origin immediately using a “special lane”, along with RM12,000 for visa processing.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that it has begun investigations into the allegations of corruption involving Immigration officers as raised by Tiong.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, who confirmed the matter, had urged the public to refrain from speculation.