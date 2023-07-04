12-year-old girl dies after falling from 10th floor of Labuan apartment

LABUAN (July 4): A 12-year-old schoolgirl died after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment here today.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said police were notified of the discovery of the girl’s body by neighbours on the first floor of the apartment around 5.28am.

In a statement, Ahmad said police believe the girl slipped and somehow fell from the corridor of the building.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics, who arrived at the scene at 7.42am.

He said the body was later brought to the Labuan Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

Ahmad urged any eyewitness of the incident to come forward to assist police with their investigation.

He also reminded parents to always monitor their children, especially those living in high-rise buildings.