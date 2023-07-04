Abg Jo: GPS leaders to discuss whether to take up Zahid’s campaign invite

MIRI (July 4): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says he will discuss with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders on whether to take up Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s invitation to assist in the upcoming state elections in the peninsula.

“I will talk with GPS leaders,” he told reporters when met after officiating Tadika SeDidik Long Leng, in Long Leng Apoh Baram today.

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, was asked whether GPS would assist its unity government counterparts in the elections in Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

On July 2, Ahmad Zahid, who is Barisan Nasional chairman, told a press conference in Sri Aman that he hoped GPS leaders would assist its fellow unity government coalition members in the upcoming state polls.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s request came a week after GPS parliamentary chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said the state coalition would remain neutral and not take part in election campaigns in other states.

Ahmad Zahid said he had spoken to GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi about his proposal to invite GPS leaders to share on the political stability in Sarawak during the campaign period.

Among those with Abang Johari at the ceremony were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and her deputy ministers Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Radzi Sitam, Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.