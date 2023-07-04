Anwar says confident unity govt parties will wrest two states from PAS in upcoming polls

PUTRAJAYA (July 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he is confident of unity government parties capturing two PAS-held states in the upcoming polls.

He however declined to specify if he meant Kedah, Terengganu, or Kelantan, which are all led by PAS caretaker state governments currently following the dissolution of their state assemblies.

He added that studies conducted by his team had indicated that Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan would be retained by Pakatan Harapan now that the public had accepted the coalition’s cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We are confident about retaining the three PH states and capturing two PAS states.

“We will announce any further details this Friday when we have a big event in Selangor,” he added.

On a related note, Anwar also confirmed that seat talks between PH and BN for the upcoming state polls had concluded.

The PH chairman said a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was held recently to finalise the matter.

“I met the Umno president and seat discussions were completed for the state selections.

“But we will give space to any party that wants to raise any issue and we will discuss it,” he told reporters after launching the book Adab Perbezaan Pendapat Dalam Islam here at the Jakim Auditorium in Kompleks Islam Putrajaya here. — Malay Mail

