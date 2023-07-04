Azalina: Govt plans to table State Immunity Bill in October

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The government is planning to table the State Immunity Bill, which is currently at the policy stage, at Parliament in October, according to Law and Institutional Reform Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the proposed law would reflect the general principles of international law regarding sovereign immunity, effective service to foreign states, upholding the rights and interests of relevant parties, safeguarding national sovereignty, and promoting good relations with other countries.

“The State Immunity Bill aims to codify the principle of state immunity as part of Malaysian law, reflecting Malaysia’s efforts to ensure the protection of national sovereignty in matters involving claims.”

Azalina said this in her speech at the 2023 International Dispute Resolution Colloquium inaugurated by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on Tuesday.

Azalina said on June 6, the Malaysian Government secured a landmark victory in the dispute with Sulu claimants after the Paris Court of Appeal upheld Malaysia’s challenge against the partial award rendered on May 25, 2020, by Dr Gonzalo Stampa and that the arbitrator (Stampa) wrongly upheld his jurisdiction.

“This decision has strengthened the position and confidence in Malaysia’s firm stance on this matter. More importantly, the recent historic decision by The Hague Court of Appeal on June 27, 2023, is the first decision to reject the claimants’ attempt to recognize and enforce the alleged final award.

“The decision of The Hague Court of Appeal will contribute to the next success in ongoing proceedings initiated by the Government to challenge the recognition and enforcement of the final award in other jurisdictions, including in Luxembourg,” she said.