Black cobra caught in Batu Niah longhouse

MIRI (July 4): A man had a bit of a scare yesterday when he spotted a black cobra slithering into his longhouse in Batu Niah here.

He quickly called the Batu Niah fire station for help to remove the reptile.

Following the report at 6.29pm, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team of seven personnel to Rumah Julia.

Upon their arrival at the location some 2km away from the fire station minutes later, the firefighters searched for the snake and found it in a storeroom.

They managed to quickly capture the black cobra measuring less than one metre in length using snake tongs.

The snake was later released back into its natural habitat.