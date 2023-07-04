Chieng: SPM incentive recipients picked based on location of their schools

SIBU (July 4): The incentives given to high-achieving Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students in Bukit Assek was based on the location of their schools in the constituency, said its assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

In expressing his dismay that the matter had been “somewhat politicised”, he said the schools were not chosen based on their location as an election polling centre.

He told a press conference here yesterday that he was compelled to address the matter after a Chinese daily yesterday carried a statement from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bukit Assek, in which the branch claimed that SMK St Elizabeth students should have been among the recipients of the incentives due to their school being a polling station under Bukit Assek.

“SMK St Elizabeth is a polling station in Bukit Assek constituency, but the school itself is in Pelawan constituency. SK Perbandaran No. 4 is also under Pelawan but as a polling station, it is under under Bukit Assek.

“Another example is SK Sentosa – it is located in Bukit Assek but as a polling station, it is under Dudong constituency. For SJKC Methodist, it is located in Bawang Assan constituency but under Nangka constituency as a polling station,” he said.

Chieng regretted that PSB Bukit Assek was trying to “twist the fact” despite him having previously explained the matter.

“I believe that they have a motive (for doing so), to arouse the sentiment of Bukit Assek voters and create unhappiness among them,” he said.

Adding on, Chieng said he had already explained the matter to the parents of SMK St Elizabeth students as well as the chairpersons of St Elizabeth Old Students Association (Seosa) and Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa).

Stressing that education should not be politicised, Chieng called on all parties to cease “misleading the public” on the matter.

He went on to challenge PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to provide similar incentives to schools in his Bawang Assan constituency, and for PSB Bukit Assek to do the same.

With Chieng at the press conference were Shosa president Penghulu Yong King Sung and Seosa president Elizabeth Tang.