Crane truck driver electrocuted in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): A crane truck driver was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live electric wire near a factory at Kampung Timbok, Jalan Bongaliou Longkou Lama Timbok, here on Saturday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 32-year-old victim was killed instantly in the 4.30pm incident.

Based on police investigation, the victim was moving some PVC pipes when the crane he was operating accidentally touched an electric wire which caused the electrocution.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) personnel were called to help to disconnect the electric wire before the victim’s body was removed from the vehicle.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated as sudden death, said Mohd Zaidi,