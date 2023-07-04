Deputy Premier: Sarawakians frustrated by lack of autonomy, health matters must be decided in the state

KUCHING (July 4): Sarawak must have autonomy to decide on health matters related to the state rather than letting Kuala Lumpur make all the final decisions, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Commenting on the revocation of an import licence for International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) contraceptive commodities needed in Sarawak, he said such things should not have happened and he would bring the matter up with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“I will list it as one of the items under low-hanging fruits for our health autonomy in our MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) discussions.

“Since they (officers in Kuala Lumpur) cannot decide (on continuing the import licence), they (need to) pass that authority to Sarawak. We decide for ourselves. That is how important it is to have MA63 health autonomy for Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, made these remarks when officiating at the handing over of equipment from the Japanese Embassy in Malaysia to the Sarawak Family Planning Association (SFPA).

He later told reporters it is very sad when policymakers or administrators failed to use common logic when deciding on such matters.

“This is ongoing frustration that people in Sarawak feel. Everything has to go back to Kuala Lumpur; some people don’t help.

“This sort of thing can be delegated to Sarawak and let the officer at JKNS (Sarawak Health Department) to decide rather than someone in KL decides,” he added.

In his opening speech, SFPA medical chairman Dr Philip Kho said additional funding of more than RM560,000 would be incurred without contraceptives donated by IPPF for Sarawak.

According to Dr Kho, SFPA would lose out the most if the import licence for the IPPF contraceptive commodities continued to be revoked as it has the highest number of contraceptive acceptors in the Federation of Reproductive Health Associations Malaysia (FRHAM).

He explained that for over 50 years, FHRAM had managed to get an import licence for the IPPF commodities to enable its member associations to supply contraceptives to their clients at an affordable price, especially for B40 and M40 clients.

“However, in 2021, the import licence for the IPPF contraceptive commodities was revoked. Through multiple appeals and with the support of YB Prof Dr Sim, FHRAM managed to gain approval for the import licence for one year. On June 22, 2023, FRHAM sent an application to Pharmacy Services Department, Ministry of Health to import contraceptives for this year, however it has not been approved yet.

“So, we would need to seek the help of YB Dr Prof Sim to help us again with the import licence. If the import licence is not approved, the IPPF commodities would be channelled to its other member associations globally and not come to Malaysia,” he pointed out.

He explained that if that happens, SFPA would need to purchase the contraceptives locally at a higher cost price, which is more than the current selling price of IPPF commodities, making family planning services less accessible especially for B40 and M40 clients.

Meanwhile, the event saw the handing over of two ultrasound machines acquired using the RM155,445 grant from the Japanese government through its embassy to SFPA.

One of the machines will replace the old scanner at SPFA Kuching branch while the other machine will be placed at its Bintulu branch.

According to Dr Kho, the Japanese government had donated RM 74,670 in 2010, RM101,564 in 2013, and RM123,929 in 2018, and these grants were used to purchase equipment and to upgrade facilities.

Head of the Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu Kako Shiho said in March 2022, the office received the SFPA grant application because the association’s existing equipment was old and the quality not good enough to fulfil their purpose and to continue the association’s activities.

“The Government of Japan has decided to provide the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects of approximately RM154,000 to fund the purchase of ultrasound scan machines for the two clinics in Kuching and Bintulu.

“Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects is one of the aid schemes to meet the basic human needs such as projects that are highly beneficial at the grassroots level and those that require timely support on humanitarian grounds,” she said, adding that to date Japan has contributed around RM7 million to 52 projects in Sabah and Sarawak.

She also said the Grant Assistance is funded by Japanese taxpayers.

“Therefore, I would say that this particular aid to this project is an exemplification of the goodwill of the Japanese people towards the people in Sarawak,” she added.

The event also marked the 60th anniversary of SPFA, which was founded by state obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chong Chun Hian.