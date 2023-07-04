Dr Sim: High time to establish Japanese Consulate in Kuching due to large investment in S’wak

KUCHING (July 4): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has suggested a Japanese Consulate be established in Kuching due to the large amount of Japanese investment in Sarawak.

He said that while Sarawak does not have as many Japanese tourists compared to Sabah, the amount of investment from Japan here is much larger.

“The Hornbill Project (a collaboration with Japanese corporations to produce green hydrogen), for example, is going to involve billions of Ringgit.

“That’s why I say it is time to set up a Japanese Consulate here because the amount of money (from Japan) is in the business aspect,” he said at the handing over of equipment by the Japanese Embassy to the Sarawak Family Planning Association (SFPA) here today.

The Japanese Embassy was represented at this event by Kako Shiho who is the Head of the Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak is looking at more partnership in green energy with Japan and shared that a large part of LNG energy in Tokyo, Japan comes from Bintulu.

“So, if something happens to Bintulu, Tokyo will have energy crisis. Many Sarawakians do not even know this,” he said.

He also reminded young Sarawakians to prepare for new job opportunities in the new technology, where the bulk will be in the state.