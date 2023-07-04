Fatimah: GPS leadership yet to decide on helping Unity govt with state polls campaign

MIRI (July 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) top leadership has yet to decide on whether to assist the Unity government with its election campaigning in six states, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) women’s chief said the matter needs to be discussed first with GPS’ committee at the top level.

On Sunday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had invited GPS leaders to share on political stability in Sarawak during the campaign period.

“This is not in our hands. It needs to be discussed first. Anyway, that’s his (Ahmad Zahid’s) view.

“We will ask for the opinion of the state-level committee on the matter,” Fatimah told the media after officiating at an engagement session with women here on Monday.

She pointed out that the political situation and struggle in Sarawak is different.

“Our agenda is always ‘Sarawak First’. When we campaign during or after the election, our agenda remains the same of ‘Sarawak First’. Even now, we still prioritise Sarawak,” she said.

Fatimah stressed that what is important now is for Sarawak to catch up on development and to work hard to ensure that Sarawak’s vision and mission of progress and prosperity by 2030 is achieved.

“I believe that in good time, our party’s information chief will announce the decision that will be taken. Things like this need to be discussed.

“Any decision must be a GPS decision,” said the Dalat assemblywoman.

State elections will be held in Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, and Penang as their terms expire this year.

The engagement session was attended by women leaders from GPS and non-governmental organisations here.

The briefing was to update women leaders on the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development’s programmes to empower women in the economy through entrepreneurship.

During the briefing, Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) director Salmah Jobeli briefed the participants on the various programmes provided by the department.

Also present was Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus.