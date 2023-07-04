Firefighters help remove hornet’s nest from Bekenu teachers’ quarters

MIRI (July 4): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel helped to remove a hornet’s nest yesterday, after it was discovered under the kitchen of a teachers’ quarters in Bekenu.

The Bomba Operations Control Centre received a report on the nest at 2.29pm.

A team from the Batu Niah fire station was sent to the location at SK Rumah Barat, around 50km from the fire station.

Firefighters found the nest was located right below the kitchen of the wooden house on stilts.

They used five bottles of insecticide to kill all the hornets before destroying the nest.

The firefighters also checked other parts of the quarters before wrapping up the operation at 4.22pm.