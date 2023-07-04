Fireman, villager injured when putting out fire in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Two people, including a firefighter, sustained injuries after they were electrocuted while putting out a fire at Kampung Sembulan Tengah here on Tuesday.

State Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Hamsa Isnurdini said one of the victims is a fire and rescue personnel attached with the Kota Kinabalu station.

He said the fireman was electrocuted while putting out the fire at the scene, while the second victim is a villager who came to help the rescuers.

“Both victims were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by EMRS,” he said, adding they were reported in stable condition.

Hamsa said a double-storey house, a workshop and five vehicles were destroyed in the 12.30pm incident.

He said a distress call was received at 12.38pm and several teams from the Kota Kinabalu, Lintas and Penampang fire and rescue stations were deployed to the location.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 1.22pm and ended the operation a few hours later.

The cause of the fire and total loss are under investigation, he said.