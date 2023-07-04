Folks in Ulu Baram look at schools as catalyst for devt, says Dennis

MIRI (July 4): Educational institutions in Ulu Baram are very close to the hearts of folks in this rural area because they look at them as catalyst for the development of their community and village.

To Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, schools play an essential role in educating children in rural areas and contribute to a change of mindset that brings development to the surrounding community.

“School institutions, whether primary or secondary, are big things to the rural folks. This is because they use the school as their development centre.

“That’s why I always tell the teachers that in addition to educating the children, guide the rural folks on how to develop their villages. I’m indeed very grateful that the teachers in Ulu Baram are very supportive. They come forward to help the development of the community. Their efforts are worthy of praise,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Dennis said he was delighted that the state government is very committed to improving the livelihood of the underprivileged people living in the remote area of Ulu Baram, particularly the Penan community.

He said that the efforts to establish preschools in five Penan villages had proven the state government’s commitment to ensuring that every Penan child is not left behind in receiving preschool education.

“The Penan people accepted the kindergarten project with a happy heart. Although the kindergarten project seems small, it means a lot to them.

“We are very grateful to the state government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.”

He recalled that the kindergarten project for the Penan community in his constituency was started at the beginning of his career as the assemblyman for Telang Usan.

“The kindergarten project was a project built by Petronas under Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSPG) corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Five kindergartens have been built for the Penan community, located at Long Jenalong, Long Kawa, Long Kerangan, Ba Selulong, and the latest at Long Leng.”

He said the Premier would be the guest of honour to officially launch the latest kindergarten, Tadika SeDidik Long Leng, today (July 4).

He said it takes two and a half hours of travel by timber road from Long Lama bazaar to Long Leng.

At the same time, he urged the Ulu Baram folks to embrace the new development in preschool education after the state government, through the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, took over SeDidik Sdn Bhd from Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

In conjunction with the kindergarten’s official launching today, he said a community programme, ‘Randau Solidariti Komuniti,’ was held yesterday at Kampung Long Leng.

Various activities had been lined out for the whole programme, such as briefing sessions and public talks by various agencies, telematch, cultural performance, karaoke and lucky draws.