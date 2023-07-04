IGP: Stern action will be taken against those playing up 3R issues during state polls

GEORGE TOWN (July 4): The police will take stern action against political parties that touch on issues involving religion, royalty and race (3R) in the upcoming state elections.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said as such, political parties that are contesting are reminded not to play up sensitive issues during the campaign, especially on the 3R.

He said this was to avoid tension and fears that can disrupt harmony among the people.

“We have observed that each time the 3R is raised, there will be disunity and disharmony among the community, after all I believe all those who will be contesting are seasoned politicians.

“We want the state elections to run smoothly and peacefully so that voters can go out safely to cast their votes,” he told reporters here last night.

Razarudin was met after checking on Penang contingent’s preparations for the state election at the State Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here, together with Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

Razarudin said political parties are also reminded to comply with the existing rules and laws, especially those related to the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Sedition Act.

“We (the police) have our recording and zone officers who will be monitoring the election campaigns and they will be at the talks, so if anyone is found to touch on the 3R, investigations will carried out either by Bukit Aman or the state contingent, ” he said.

In the meantime, he said 40,000 police personnel will be on duty during the six-state polls.

He said the Penang police contingent will also be assisted by 663 members and police officers from Bukit Aman as well as from states that are not involved in the state elections.

He was also pleased with the Penang contingent’s state polls briefing, adding all proposals and requests were satisfactory to ensure a smooth election.

Razarudin said he will also make visits to gauge preparations at the Kelantan and Terengganu contingents, with earlier visits to the ones in Kedah, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan found that preparations were going on smoothly.

Meanwhile, he said police were also advising all political parties involved in the polls to apply for ceramah permits as early as possible for administrative purposes as well as to prevent a clash of venues between rival parties.

“We do approve permits for applications made as late as 24 hours prior but we hope the applications can be done much earlier,” he said.

The six states involved in the elections are Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Terengganu. — Bernama