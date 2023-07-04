Kuching to host 10th MICSS ball games championship 2023

KUCHING (July 4): Kuching will be hosting the 10th Malaysia Independent Chinese Secondary Schools (MICSS) Ball Games Championship 2023 from Aug 27 to 31.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development, organising chairman Dato Richard Wee said it will be the first time for Sarawak to host the triennial championship.

Some 1,700 participants and coaching staff will be travelling to the city for the event, he added.

“There will be four sports events being competed at the championship and they are table tennis, volleyball, badminton and basketball,” Wee told a press conference at Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 here yesterday.

A total of 43 Chinese independent middle schools nationwide will be participating in the championship and each sport event will see 16 teams for each of the boys and girls categories taking part.

Wee shared with the press that the cost to host the championship is about RM600,000 and the ministry will be contributing RM200,000 to ensure the smooth running of the championship.

The table tennis competition will be held at SJK Chung Hua No. 3 primary school, badminton at Sarawak Badminton Association building hall, volleyball at Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School and basketball at Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 and 3, and at Sungai Apong basketball court.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s auditorium on Aug 27 with Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah gracing the event.

The closing ceremony will take place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Aug 31, with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate the event.

The 10th edition of the championship is organised by the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management and co-organised by the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board.

For more information, visit ballgames.chms1.edu.my or contact the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board at 084-313422 or Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 at 082-331599 for sponsorship enquiries.