Local band Butterfingers hints at comeback 15 years after their last album ‘Kembali’

KUALA LUMPUR (July 4): Fans of Butterfingers, rejoice! The legendary Malaysian underground band has hinted at a possible comeback.

Known for their rebellious grunge tunes in the late 1990s — and having released their last album ‘Kembali’ nearly 15 years ago — all signs now indicate a comeback.

This is after their guitarist, Loque, made the revelation at a press conference recently that Butterfingers is taking small steps in returning to the local music scene.

“We are taking baby steps to come back as Butterfingers. We’re currently enjoying our time together and our chemistry is top-form at the moment, so we don’t want to jinx it.”

The band who last came together during their ‘Transcendence 20th Anniversary Concert’ in Stadium Melawati in 2019 is aiming to do more shows to commemorate their past albums.

According to Loque, this is due to them not having the opportunity to properly celebrate all of their albums at the time.

“When we first came out in the 90s, we were like a factory, putting out songs. There are so many songs and albums.

“Almost every year, there’s an album from us and we didn’t get the chance to properly celebrate them. For instance, for ‘Malayneum’ (2001), we didn’t have the chance to even do a proper tour for the album.

“So Alhamdulillah, after over 25 years, people are starting to accept our songs,” he said.

According to Loque, social media has also played a role in reaching out to new fans especially during their ‘Transcendence’ concert which saw the posters being shared by local social media users.

Meanwhile, vocalist Emmet said the band is excited to revisit their previous projects through different lens as they didn’t expect to see the impact it had on their fans.

Since their inception in 1993, Butterfingers has released a total of six albums to date.

Starting as a grunge band, it has found ways to revolutionise their music by incorporating local elements into their sound, especially in their albums ‘Malayneum’ and ‘Butter Late Than Never’.

They had also surprised local fans with the release of their fifth outing ‘Selamat Tinggal Dunia’ which was their first Malay language album.

In regard to their last album ‘Kembali’ (2008), Loque said that it was the quickest album they’ve done. It took them a month and a half to complete, compared to ‘Selamat Tinggal Dunia’ which took them four years to finish.

Butterfingers will be headlining at the upcoming arts and music festival Nusafest 2023 at Bandar Malaysia in Sungai Besi on July 8 and 9. — Malay Mail