Longest non-stop relay cycling on exercise bike

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The Gaya Teacher Education Institute Campus (IPG Gaya Campus) is now the holder of the Malaysia Book of Records of “Longest Non-Stop for 173 Hours Relay Cycling on Exercise Bicycle”.

About 40 students, lecturers and administration staff from the campus took part in the programme which started on June 27 (10am) till July 4 (3pm), said IPG Gaya campus director Gertrude Jock.

She said this was the first of such programme organised by IPG Gaya Campus.

The record requires all participants to carry out static cycling on cycle trainer for an hour without stopping and replaced by subsequent participants until the 173 hours is completed.

Also present at the signing and handing over of the Malaysia Books of Records certificate was Assistant Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Isnin Aliasnih @Liasnih.