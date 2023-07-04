Many lessons learnt from Sulu case – Anifah

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman said the Sulu case not only exemplifies the vagaries involved in an international arbitration, but also pushes to the fore in a real situation the many challenges to be grappled with, towards ensuring fair justice to all parties involved in international arbitration processes.

In that sense, the worldwide media attention this Sulu case has attracted has served at least some purpose – to highlight the challenges faced by the global arbitration system and potential abuses arising from gaps within that system, he said.

“At great expense and anxiety to the nation, many lessons have been learnt from this episode. How risks to our state sovereignty and immunity can be better managed and mitigated. How we can improve on oversight of actions threatening our state. How we can ensure the integrity of international arbitration processes. How those advising or relying on arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism should be more robust or vigilant in their advice, decision-making and negotiations of their arbitration agreements,” said Anifah who is Special Advisor to the Chief Minister on International Relations and Foreign Investment.

He was speaking when closing the International Arbitration Colloquium 2023: National Immunity In Commercial Arbitration (Sabah Edition) here on Tuesday.

The former Foreign Minister said that he shared the delight in Malaysia’s recent wins in the Paris Court of Appeal and The Hague High Court of Justice by denying these self-styled heirs of a defunct sultanate their false and outrageous claims against Malaysia and Malaysian sovereign assets abroad.

“These resounding victories reaffirm the undeniable fact in the eyes of the world that Sabah is part of Malaysia and has been since Malaysia Day 16 September 1963. Saying otherwise is not only irresponsible but also an act in futility, in view that our Malaysia Agreement 1963 is an international treaty registered with the United Nations to be upheld the world over. There is no changing this – Sabah is and will always be part of Malaysia. We will neither recognise nor compromise on any claims to the contrary.

“In fact we will go to great lengths to vigorously protect and defend our national sovereignty and identity, as we have done in challenging the purported arbitral awards rendered in the Sulu case.

“I have great hopes that the rejection of these so-called arbitral awards will once and for all assure us a definitive conclusion of a long-drawn out saga which should not have occurred in the first place, given that sovereign immunity is a long-standing and well-accepted principle of customary international law,” said Anifah.

He added that despite the lack of sufficient ratification of the proposed global treaty UN Convention on Jurisdictional Immunities of States and Their Properties, sovereign equality and sovereign immunity remains one of the most inviolable principles respected in international relations.

“And so, it was shocking to hear how the international arbitration process was misused to threaten our national sovereignty. Thankfully though the European courts of Spain, the Netherlands and France have seen fit to reassert the inviolability of this principle in favour of Malaysia,” he said.

The disasters in this singular Sulu case, however, Anifah said, should not dissuade Malaysians from engaging in international arbitration as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

Instead, those engaged in cross-border businesses and transactions desiring to opt for international arbitration should be encouraged to learn from it, he said, pointing out that international arbitration has many advantages as neutrality, efficiency, ease of enforceability and confidentiality have made it a preferred forum under the backdrop of globalisation.

But foremost, it is founded on the principle of freedom of contract and a desire to compromise, he said, adding that in the first place, the parties must agree to arbitrate, to submit to the jurisdiction of the arbitral process, to have a level-playing field.

“There can be no room for unilateralism. The case of the Sulu heirs’ attempts to appoint their own arbitrator where no agreement to arbitrate exists is one clear example. It is not possible for one party to thrust international arbitration as a platform for dispute resolution on a non-consenting party simply to achieve their own desired outcomes.

“So actually I would hesitate to classify the Sulu case as an ‘international arbitration’, simply because Malaysia did not even agree to participate in the arbitral process,” said Anifah.

He said Malaysia and Philippines enjoyed good relations but these so-called claimants abused the process of international arbitration to pursue their own personal benefits through the help of a rouge arbitrator.

“My stance during my time as the Foreign Minister (2008-2018) was not to recognise any claims on Sabah at all even though we had excellent bilateral relations with the Philippines. And because we did not even entertain these baseless claims at that time, there was no question about the so-called Sulu heirs daring to initiate an arbitration,” Anifah said.

“They had no basis for it. One hand alone cannot clap, but take even the slightest misstep, these opportunists will seize the chance to force our government to engage in their frivolous games in order to defend our national sovereignty and integrity,” he said.

The Sulu case, Anifah stressed, shows how careful we must be when dealing with such matters of national interest, especially when financial reward is the claimants’ only motivation.

“Their actions prove this. After the appointment of the so-called Spanish arbitrator and his purported awards were then rightfully challenged by Malaysia, the rogue arbitrator proceeded to autonomously move the seat of arbitration to France.

“Whilst it is always sound and wise to have a considered strategy in pursuit of a claim or dispute resolution, forum shopping and going overboard with it in the likes we have seen should not be condoned.

“This is a challenge for international arbitration, especially when the stakes are particularly high. Because the situation has been exacerbated by the advent of litigation funding which largely remains unregulated. When litigation can be funded by deep pockets in an unchecked manner, states have the tough job of continually defending frivolous claims,” he pointed out.

The New York Convention is intended to facilitate the recognition and enforceability of only legitimate foreign arbitral awards, he said, adding that under no circumstances should our international comity be belittled or abused, especially when it threatens our national assets and ignores our sovereign immunity.

When speaking to reporters later, Anifah who was asked to comment on the proposal to take legal action on Dr Gonzalo Stampa for awarding the alleged Sulu sultanate heirs USD14.9 billion, said he agreed with it.

“What everybody wants to see is these people taught a lesson and get a taste of their own medicine. I fully agree that we should call these people and summon them so they can feel what we have gone through.

“We are talking about our country and they are talking about self-interest and also being motivated by money. Therefore, we should see legal action taken on Stampa and even the Sulu heirs,” said Anifah.