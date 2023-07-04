Mini film, arts festival happening at La Promenade Mall from July 6-9

KUCHING (July 4): La Promenade Mall will host the 19th Mini Film Festival and Arts Festival from July 6 to 9.

According to a press statement, there will be free screenings of over 60 films in three different halls at the community mall along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

The four-day event will feature shorts from Southeast Asia, Japan and the United States, as well as two feature-length films – ‘KITA’ by Nova Goh, and ‘Obake’ by Nakao Hiromichi.

Selected films will include a question-and-answer session with their makers after screening.

Among the highlights include ‘The Blessing’, ‘Carousel’, ‘Funeral for Two’, ‘The Absent Guest’, ‘Garek’, ‘Kumbang’, and ‘The Flying Snail’.

Festival goers will also be able to catch shorts like ‘Sebayan’ by Sarawakian director Jeycobs Leroy, which is about siblings experiencing a funeral for the first time, and ‘Phone Call Man Woman’ by Lim Kean Hian, about a scam syndicate.

Festival director Yow Chong Lee said there are 20 works nominated for the film festival awards.

“The awards night will cap off the event. This festival at La Promenade is really not one to be missed for any movie or art lover.

“Interestingly, we’re also going to have question time with the festival’s juries. Please see our website for the full details,” he said.

Yow, who is from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s Faculty of Applied and Fine Arts, said the 19th edition of the festival is themed ‘(Un)Trapped’.

“It gives us hope for new possibilities, fantasy and imagination that we may never have thought of.

“I hope the films will prompt people to think outside-the-box, confront our own fears and face unfamiliarity for the betterment of ourselves and others,” he said.

In addition to film screenings, there will also be a mini arts exhibition and four workshops for aspiring filmmakers and artists.

Among them are ‘Improvisation and Arts of Storytelling’ by actor Rashid Salleh, ‘A Film Producer’s Journey’ by producer Nandita Solomon, and ‘Fun with Watercolour’ by Sarawakian artist Sylvester Jussem.

Yow expressed his appreciation to HSL for its support which has allowed festival organisers to make the film festival much better than before.

“Thanks to all the sponsors, including HSL, and supporters of the festival, the entry is entirely free. But you’ll need to register first to get the free entry,” he said.

Since opening in 2020, La Promenade Mall by HSL has positioned itself as an arts-supporting community mall.

The mall has hosted sape musician Alena Murang’s solo art show, Sarawak Artists Society’s annual exhibitions, and most recently, the Borneo Illustration and Creative Festival.

After the film fest, HSL will hold an indigenous music event with At Adau.

For information on the film festival, visit linktr.ee/minifilmfestival.

For community mall updates, visit lapromenademall.com.my or search @lapromenademall on social media.