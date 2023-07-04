Ministry committed to empowering women in entrepreneurship, says Fatimah

MIRI (July 4): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is committed to empowering women in the economy through entrepreneurship.

Towards this end, its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the government had introduced three grants to assist and support women entrepreneurs in the state.

“The assistance grants are Sarawak Women’s Empowerment Capital Grant, Non-Government Organisation (NGO) Empowerment Grant and Sarawak Women’s Head of Household Micro Assistance (KIRWaS).

‘These are the grants provided by the state government to empower women in economic development. Therefore, women should grab the opportunities so that they can engage in entrepreneurship,” she stated in her address when officiating at an engagement session with Miri women, here yesterday.

Fatimah also said the Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) will continue to focus on women empowerment in the economy so that they can be independent and improve the quality of life for themselves and their families.

She informed that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved RM2.5 million for the Women’s Empowerment Capital Grant.

“The ministry hopes that women in Sarawak, including NGOs, take this opportunity to get involved in the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Assistance Programme, namely the Women’s Skills Training (WST) and KIRWaS to improve their skills and expand their business networks.”

The engagement session was attended by women leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties and NGOs here.

The participants were briefed by director Salmah Jobeli on the various programmes provided by JWKS.

Also present was Fatimah’s deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus.