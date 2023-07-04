Music enthusiasts invited to participate in choir, singing workshop on July 19

KUCHING (July 4): The Kuching City First Choir Association (KCFCA) – Jehté Chamber Choir – and Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 1 Alumni Choir are thrilled to invite music enthusiasts to participate in the upcoming Choir & Singing Workshop at CHMS No.1 here on July 19.

According to a press statement, the workshop, which aims to deliver a transformative musical experience designed to elevate choral skills and unlock participants’ true vocal potential, will take place from 8.45am to 3pm followed by a one-hour live performance at 3.30pm.

The Choir & Singing Workshop features a carefully designed programme that caters to both experienced performers and newcomers to the choral arts.

Among the key highlights of the programme are mass choir singing where participants will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the harmonious blend of voices as they join members of the Jehté Chamber Choir, the flagship choir of KCFCA, singing together in a large choir ensemble; and explore the rhythmic foundations of choral singing, and gain understanding as well as appreciation for the workings of rhythm.

During the workshop, instructors will be providing guidance and techniques to enhance vocal skills, thus helping participants to develop their singing.

Aspiring conductors and enthusiasts will also have the chance to learn from experienced instructors, gaining valuable insights into the art of conducting and effectively leading a choir.

The workshop will culminate in a live performance featuring the workshop participants, providing them with a platform to showcase their newfound skills and celebrate the joy of choral music with a wider audience. The live performance will also include appearances by Jehté Chamber Choir as well as special solos, duets and more.

As a fun bonus, there will also be a karaoke workshop, where the instructors will share some interesting tips and tricks to be better overall at singing karaoke.

KCFCA chairman George Tay said the Choir & Singing Workshop is an excellent opportunity for personal growth and artistic development, and a chance to immerse oneself in a day filled with music, camaraderie, and shared passion.

“As July 19 is a public holiday, what better way to spend your holiday than by enriching your choir and singing skills through this workshop?

“Whether seeking personal fulfilment, professional advancement, or simply a day of musical enjoyment, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience,” he said.

He said participants can choose between two packages, namely the singing package (RM50) and conducting package (RM70).

“More details on what is offered in each package can be found in the online registration form that we’ve already made available for all.

“Simply scan the QR code on the Choir & Singing Workshop poster, which can be found on Jehté Chamber Choir’s and The Chung Hua Middle School No.1 Alumni Association, Kuching’s Facebook pages,” he said.

On the live performance after the workshop, he said it is open to the public and admission is free.

Tay discovered his passion for conducting when he joined a community orchestra and ever since, he has been actively seeking opportunities for specialised training in this field.

During his time in London, he had the privilege of studying both orchestral and choral conducting under the guidance of esteemed mentors such as the late George Hurst, Denise Ham, Colin Durrant, Rodolfo Saglimbeni, Robert Houlihan, Toby Purser, and Paul Sarcich.

Throughout his career, Tay has had the honour of serving as the music director for various musical productions in the UK and Malaysia, accumulating over 20 years of conducting experience.

As a result of his extensive background, he has become a highly sought-after conductor and trainer in Kuching.

Tay also offers workshops, vocal training, conducting training, and one-on-one instrumental lessons, catering to the diverse needs of aspiring musicians.

Further enquiries can be made by contacting KCFCA on 016-8774168.