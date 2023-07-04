Penguang: S’wak govt in better position to implement school, clinic projects

KUCHING (July 4): The Sarawak government is in a better position to implement school and clinic construction projects in the state, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

For that matter, he said Sarawak is in constant discussion with the federal government because the state government believes that Sarawakians know better when it comes to providing education and health facilities.

“Such services were provided by the local government in Sarawak as stipulated under the Local Government Ordinance 1948 but after the formation of Malaysia in 1963, both of these matters were under the federal government and remained so until today.

“We are hoping that Sarawak one day will be allowed once again to be able to implement such services in the state. Sarawakians will know when and where to build schools and clinics in the state,” he added.

Penguang was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Sarawak Local Authority Council Members Seminar here yesterday, representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Meanwhile at the event, Penguang reminded that all local authority councillors play an important role in moving forward in line with the government’s direction and policy while they need to have an organised and meticulous plan in achieving development goals.

“Planning is important if you are working for any council here in Sarawak because only with planning then we can implement proper development for the people we serve,” he said.

Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh, who also spoke, reminded local authority councillors to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“Local authority councillors are the link between the government and the people. If they can perform their duties well, it will reflect the image of the government to the people,” she said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang; Miri mayor Adam Yii; Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng; Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos and state Sewerage Services Department director Datu Lau Hieng Ung.