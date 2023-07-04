PM Anwar: I always administer the country according to the Federal Constitution’s principles

PUTRAJAYA (July 4): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today appeared to hit back at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his recent claims that the unity government was attempting to turn Malaysia secular and multi-ethnic.

Anwar said that he has always governed the country according to the principles of the Federal Constitution.

“I am of the view that Bahasa Melayu is the national language and also the language of knowledge. But I also think that the English language remains important as a language to master.

“Those previously in power neglected to uphold Bahasa Melayu’s dignity,” he said in his speech at the launch of the book Adab Perbezaan Pendapat Dalam Islam here at the Jakim Auditorium in Kompleks Islam Putrajaya here.

Dr Mahathir also accused Anwar of being influenced by 40 DAP MPs.

Anwar replied saying DAP has never questioned the position of Islam and the Malays nor had the latter ever broached the issue during Cabinet meetings.

“I am no one’s political puppet,” said Anwar.

Yesterday, the two-time former prime minister claimed in a brief Facebook post that promoting multiracialism is against the Federal Constitution, which he alleged instead endorses the “Malayness” of the country.

Article 152 of the Constitution stipulates that the Malay language is the national language, while Article 153 handles the reservation of quotas for the Malays and Bumiputera.

While the Constitution does not explicitly state that Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country, Article 8 guarantees equality among citizens and that no one should be discriminated against based on their ethnicity. — Malay Mail