Prepare retort packaged food for emergency – Armizan

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali urged all state governments to prepare retort packaged food as an emergency option for first and second meals in temporary relief centres (PPS).

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Sabah state level disaster operation workshop on Tuesday, Armizan said under the National Security Council (MKN 20), food management is under the responsibility of the Social Welfare Department and District Officers in the event of a disaster.

“In terms of allocation, federal and state are together in this. NADMA channels to the state, and the state government also channels allocations.

“So looking at the future we need to do something because we always receive complaint that there are some delay in food delivery because of the situation at the early stage of disaster and setting up of PPS. We can’t blame our welfare officers because it is not easy to get food supply during disaster.

“So, having retort packaged food is another option that we can consider. It is better in term of hygiene and nutrition. We saw a few districts already started this, and we see it very practical during disaster,” he added.

According to Armizan, retort food will not spoil and remain safe to eat up to two years.

During rainy season, he said it can be sent to hot spot areas for preparation to face flood.