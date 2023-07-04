Rafizi tells Economy Ministry staff to ignore sceptics of progressive wages policy

PUTRAJAYA (July 4): Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli today urged his staff to have faith in the Anwar administration’s economic vision amid some public scepticism towards certain policies rolled out since last November.

In his address to staff during the ministry’s monthly meeting today, the Pandan MP said he anticipated more apprehension as the ministry sets out to implement more of its economic plans, like the Progressive Wages Policy in August.

Rafizi suggested that public scepticism would be high at the initial stages of the policy since it would take years before they see the results.

“I hope you are preparing yourself to run a marathon… and getting used to doing things that you weren’t used to before. We are tasked to formulate, plan and get it passed and once it gets passed there is even a high chance that we would implement it ourselves.

“We should always be more careful now… so when people ask about details, I hope you have prepared yourselves. There are things that we can reveal at the policy stages, there are things that we can’t but what’s important is that they function just as we plan them,” he said.

“And until this process is done … there will be many who would question, criticise or be cynical about it but that is the reality we must face as policymakers,” he added.

Rafizi’s ministry has been tasked to carry out crucial but unpopular reforms as the new government sets to restructure an economy that has been largely built on pump priming, subsidies and cheap labour.

The Pandan MP, a former chartered accountant with an engineering degree, said among the goals he has set out to do is raising income levels and recalibrating subsidy distributions, policies that often take years to yield effects.

But facing growing public impatience with dragging inflation and living cost pressure, some of the plans he’s announced — such as the People’s Income Initiative — have been criticised as frivolous.

In response, Rafizi attributed the criticism to the lack of understanding on how policy works and that he would remain focused on his tasks.

The minister is set to launch the Progressive Wage Policy in August, the first in the country although details about the plan have been scant.

Rafizi said the policy would give the people a better idea of how the Anwar administration plans to scale up salaries as it bids to steer the country out of the “middle income trap”.

“This is something that’s never been attempted by any administrations. I know if I meet people nine out of ten would say this will not happen, this will fail. They will be cynical.

“But I always like to say in politics or governance it’s like playing American football… our focus is to move step by step. Big things that change society and the economy do not happen in a day,” he said at this morning’s assembly. — Malay Mail