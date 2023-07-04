Sabah cannot be held ransom by 1878 agreement – Wan Junaidi

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Senator Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that the rights of the Borneo region particularly the state of Sabah, must be defended.

“The people of Sabah cannot and must not be held ransom by an agreement signed in 1878 which does not even have an arbitration clause in it. Our nation cannot be treated the way we have been by a rogue arbitrator who moves the seat of arbitration from one jurisdiction to another on his ‘whims and fancies’.

“We as citizens cannot allow a third-party funder to take advantage and manipulate a group of Filipino citizens for their own gain and benefit, while doing this affecting the sovereignty of our nation,” he stressed.

The Dewan Negara Speaker was speaking at the International Arbitration Colloquium 2023: National Immunity In Commercial Arbitration (Sabah Edition) here on Tuesday.

The former Law Minister was instrumental in the constitutional amendments to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),

Junaidi reiterated that there is no arbitration clause under the 1878 Agreement.

Malaysia, he stressed, was not obligated to have the claim by the Sulu heirs arbitrated in the absence of any arbitration agreement between the government and the purported heirs.

Since there was no agreement and there is no agreement on seat of arbitration, Wan Junaidi explained adding that the arbitrator, appointed by the claimant, proceeded initially to hear the arbitration in Spain and later moved the arbitration to France after intervention by the Spanish court.

“The government of Malaysia never agreed that any arbitration should be conducted in France or Spain. It seemed the transfer of arbitration process and the enforcement of arbitrator’s award could easily be moved from one place to the other, and these are the risks that Malaysia is currently exposed to regarding the award made in this third party funded arbitration which had been held by French and Netherland courts to be invalid and cannot be enforced by the so-called Sulu heirs,” he pointed out.

According to him, in 1963, the Malaysia Agreement was signed between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Federated Malay States, North Borneo, Sarawak dan Singapore.

This agreement was the foundation of the formation of Malaysia, he said adding, “This agreement, we must remember was registered in the United Nations in 1970 and recognition was sought by Malaysia and the Federal Constitution was amended accordingly.

A precursor to this agreement was the Cobbold Commission that was formed to hear the views and recommendations of the people of North Borneo and Sarawak prior to deciding if the two territories wish to join the Federated Malays States to form Malaysia.

Rigorous, iterative yet thorough engagements were conducted amongst the community leaders of both North Borneo and Sarawak and a total of 4000 people representing 690 communities from both North Borneo and Sarawak were engaged.

The Commission also received 2200 memorandums from the people of North Borneo and Sarawak. The final decision made by the Cobbold Commission states that more than two thirds of the people have agreed to join the Federated Malay States to form Malaysia.

“This to me is an act of self-determination by the people choosing the nation they wish to belong to. These actions are very clear to me that no agreement signed way back in 1878, all the parties referred to in the so-called agreement had all long gone, and how could it supersede the right to self-determination by the people of Sabah.

“With this I must say that there was never a valid agreement and that the ‘so-called’ agreement was nullified when the people opted through self-determination to form a single nation Malaysia. I also must reiterate that this is not only my view, as a strong proponent of MA63, but the views of many scholars and legal experts,” said the former minister.

He said that despite the rulings by the courts in Paris and the Hague, the lead counsel for the claimants, Paul Cohen, was quoted by the Straits Times of Singapore as saying: “the fight is far from over”.

This shows how third party funded arbitration can drag on as the claimants do not have to bear the costs and those who fund the enforcement proceedings are determined to continue with an expensive legal process in the hope the government would come to a compromise over this huge arbitral award, he lamented.

“In my understanding, this case or claim has no merits and should easily be dismissed by any court of law. Unfortunately for us, this case was tried before courts of civil law jurisdiction and not of common Law.

“This, of course, made it difficult due to procedural complexities in the courts. Nevertheless, we have been successful in three jurisdictions, thanks to the competent and expert legal team from Malaysia, and those in the respective jurisdictions. I hope with these victories; the entire matter will be put to an end soon,” he said.

This, he opined, is an unprecedented case in the history of the country and of course a big wake-up call for those in the Borneo region, adding that it deals with not only the sovereignty of our nation but with national security, public interest and stability that forms a foundation of a strong nation.

Wan Junaidi said the success in France on 6th June 2023 where the Exequatur Order was annulled by the Paris Court of Appeal and the successes on 27th June 2023 in Hague where the Court of Appeal had refused to recognize the final award, are not only victory for the nation but victory for all who have worked so hard in providing support to our international counsels in Spain, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

“In 2022 when the task force which is now known as the special secretariat was formed, there were so many unanswered questions on our minds as we were not sure on the seriousness of this claim or case.

“However, slowly the ‘mystery unraveled’ and the claimants spread their wings to countries like Luxembourg and the Netherlands affecting assets belonging to our GLCs. Only then we realized the possibility of the claimants going further than we expected.

“I am indeed glad that the current government had decided to opt for the offensive as that has brought the claimants to a stand-still at least for now. I am also glad that we have appointed and international PR agency who have been assisting the government in putting our voice and stand forward in the international fora. This I must say is very important in gaining the confidence and buy-in from the international legal community,” said Wan Junaidi.

Speaking to reporters later, Wan Junaidi stressed that the Malaysian government will defend every inch of the country from those with ill intentions.

To the question on the benefit of the colloquium to Sabah, he said that it was to explain to the masses that the federal government is not keeping quiet about the issue.

“We are standing solid behind the state and federal governments in defending every single inch of the country. These people do not have the right to cause trouble in Malaysia especially when they do not follow the legal guidelines and do not know the history,” he stressed.