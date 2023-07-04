Sabah CM to global community: Stand with us to reject Sulu claims

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called on the global community to stand with Sabah in rejecting the unfounded claims by the so-called Sulu heirs, which threatens not only Malaysia but also the principles that underpin international order.

“The international community has been pivotal in supporting Malaysia’s position on this matter. We are grateful for the solidarity expressed by our friends and allies, who understand the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Speaking at the International Arbitration Colloquium 2023 themed State Sovereignty and Immunity in Commercial Arbitration at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said: “The recent decisions at the Paris Court of Appeal in France and at the Hague Court of Appeal, Netherlands are testaments to the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights, integrity and sovereignty of Sabah.

“It affirmed that the claim made by the self-proclaimed descendants of the Sulu Sultanate is without legal foundation. We have always maintained that Sabah is an integral part of Malaysia, and this court ruling further solidifies our position.”

Hajiji reiterated that the Sabah Government firmly rejects the so-called “Final Award” issued by Dr Gonzalo Stampa on Feb 28, 2022, and does not recognise its legitimacy.

“We consider it to be baseless, lacking any legal or historical foundation. We see it as an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Malaysia, particularly with regards to the state of Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said the “Final Award” brought the ongoing international legal battle between the Government of Malaysia and the self-proclaimed descendants of the Sulu Sultanate to the forefront.

“This so-called award has sparked widespread discussion and debate, requiring our attention and response,” he said.

“I have full confidence in the Federal Government led by our Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Law Minister, Dato Sri Azalina Othman as well as our legal team led by the Federal

Attorney General who have been working tirelessly in concert with our Sabah State Attorney General’s office to counter the false narratives spread by those supporting the Sulu claims.

“The Sabah State Government will continue to work closely with the Federal Government to deal with this case,” he said.

Hajiji also highlighted the collective efforts of esteemed organisations such as the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU), the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC), the Institute for Development Studies, Sabah (IDS) and the Sabah Law Society (SLS) together with independent history experts in assisting the state government in navigating this complex legal landscape.

“Their involvement demonstrates the collective determination to address this issue comprehensively and with utmost professionalism.

“Through these channels, we are pooling our resources, knowledge, and legal acumen to mount a robust defence against the baseless claims. We are engaging in thorough historical records, international treaties, extensive research, analysis, and strategic planning to strengthen our position and present a compelling case that upholds the sovereignty and immunity of Sabah,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the research and legal teams for having tirelessly fought to safeguard Sabah and the country’s interests and debunk these baseless claims, he said their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in securing this victory for Sabah.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the support from the people of Sabah and their conviction that Sabah is and will always be an integral part of Malaysia.

“We shall continue our legal battle with determination and resolve. Let us rally together as Malaysians, in Sabah and across the nation, to reaffirm our commitment to peace and unity.

“By standing united, we can ensure that our future generations will inherit a nation that cherishes

its diversity, respects its history, and upholds the principles of peace and stability. Together, we will prevail so that we may continue to build a brighter future for Sabah and our people,” he said.

Present were Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman via zoom from Tokyo, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim Yahya, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and State Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof.