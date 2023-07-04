Sabah Prison Department almost reaches international standards

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): The Sabah Prison Department is almost on par with the standards set by international prisons.

Malaysia Prisons Department Director-General Datuk Nordin Muhamad said the rate of incarceration at the Sabah Prisons Department is at 104 as compared to the world standard of 145 out of a total of 100,000 prison inmates.

“Overcrowding at the Sabah Prison is recorded at three percent compared to 20 percent of the prison space capacity according to world standards.

“Similarly, the rate of repeated prisoners admission into Sabah Prison is currently only at 16 percent compared to the 20 percent set by the world standard,” he said at the Excellent Service Award Ceremony (APC) of the Malaysian Prisons Department Sabah Zone at the Institut Latihan Perindustrian Kota Kinabalu (ILPKK) in Sepanggar, here on Tuesday.

Also present was Sabah and Labuan Prison Department director Hajah Nora Musa.

Nordin however said that the Sabah Prisons Department has recorded 29 percent of inmates under remand order which is higher than the international rate.

“The Sabah Prison Department has carried out various community rehabilitation programs (PDK) including the parole program, Intermediate House, Compulsory Citizenship Center, Prison Rehabilitation Center (PPP) or Resident Reintegration Program (PRP), 14-day Early Release, Corporate Smart Internship Program, Industrial Inhabitant Reintegration Program (PRPI) and the Licensed Prisoner Release (PBSL).

The Sabah Prison Department has recorded 32.3 percent out of 66.7 percent of the set rate,” he said.

He added that to achieve the international resolution, the responsibility is not solely on the Prison Department but through the involvement of various agencies and the community to ensure the effectiveness of all programs can be achieved.

Meanwhile, Nora said a total of 144 Sabah and Labuan Prison officers and personnel received the Excellent Service Award after displaying excellent work performance throughout 2022.

“This award shows the sacrifices and contributions made by the Sabah and Labuan Prison staff are not forgotten by the department and the government.

“I hope those receiving the award will continue to give their commitment and dedication to the Sabah Prison Department and show good examples to their juniors,” she said.