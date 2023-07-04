SMK Rosly Dhoby launches five-day carnival to boost students’ interest in STEM

SIBU (July 4): Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rosli Dhoby launched its five-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) carnival here yesterday.

Kapitan Ling Hua Wee represented Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang at the opening ceremony.

The carnival which ends on July 8 is organised by the school’s Science and Mathematics department, Design and Technology committee, Graphics committee, Communication and Technical committee, and Additional Mathematics committee.

Among the activities lined up include a RoboCup challenge, quizzes, 3D pen challenge, and an Eiffel Tower challenge.

The carnival aims to expose students to STEM subjects and promote project-based learning in STEM, while highlighting the practical application of STEM knowledge in everyday life.

The activities lined up serve to encourage creative and innovative thinking, instil healthy competition among the students, while emphasising the importance of the 4C components (communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking).

SMK Rosli Dhoby principal Tan Kok Aun, University of Technology Sarawak senior lecturer Ong Sing Ling, and SMK Rosli Dhoby parent-teacher association chairman Christcharlynn Anthony Players were among those present.