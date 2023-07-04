S’wak to build new Astana, Abdul Karim confirms

KUCHING (July 4): The Sarawak government is planning to construct a new Astana Negeri, which would serve as the official residence for the Head of State.

In confirming this, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the existing 153-year-old Astana building overlooking the Sarawak River will be converted into a museum.

“The present Astana building is a bit run-down and we want to turn the old building into another museum, where we can showcase a lot of artefacts related to the past Governors (also known as Head of State),” the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said.

He said the project falls under the Sarawak Premier’s Office but believes that planning for the new building was already at an advanced stage and a site has already been identified.

“The new Astana building is going to have a very nice structure and a building which will make us very proud,” he said, pointing out he had seen the design plan.

Abdul Karim said this when asked to comment about the project during a press conference announcing the Sarawak Artistes Awards 2023 at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya here today.

He said the gifts received by past Governors can also be donated and showcased in a gallery once the existing building is converted into a museum.

With that said, Abdul Karim is expecting brickbats over the construction of the new Astana building, particularly from the Opposition since they have continuously voiced their public disapproval over the tallest flagpole project.

It is learnt that a new Astana building will most likely be constructed on the abandoned Kuching North City Commission clubhouse site at Bukit Astana, which is situated between Jalan Astana Lot and the Sarawak Botanical Garden in Petra Jaya.

The existing Astana Negeri building was built in 1870 by the Second White Rajah of Sarawak, Charles Brooke, as a bridal gift to his wife Margaret Alice Lili de Windt.

It is the third and last residence to be constructed by the Brooke Rajahs, and served as the residence for the reigning Rajah until the Japanese Occupation in 1941.