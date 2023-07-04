Upgraded AI camera system rolled out at accident-prone Miri intersection

MIRI (July 4): An upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) violations detection camera system has been rolled out here to capture evidence of offences and provide data to better plan polices and enforcement.

The proof-of-concept project at the accident-prone Merbau-Miri-Pujut traffic light intersection will collect data on drivers’ attitudes and behaviour and is already showing impressive results within one week of its rollout, said Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said a repeat offender has been caught on camera for speeding on eight occasions within a week, underlining the project’s ability to monitor and detect drivers for reckless behaviour.

“The trial period would be six months and the results will be presented to the ministry to decide on the next course of action,” Lee said at the project’s launch today.

He explained the data collected would be analysed to gain valuable insight into traffic behaviour, identify high-risk areas, and allow data-driven decision-making processes to improve road safety by the ministry and enforcement agencies.

Lee said escaping detection is almost impossible as the system would collect and record data on traffic flow and volume, vehicle colour, classification, model and brand, travelling speeds, vehicle’s plate registration number, and automatically detect and record vehicles exceeding the speed limit and record driver offences.

The data collected would help agencies to target effective enforcement action based on actual situations, particularly regarding misbehaving drivers and accident hotspots, he said.

He revealed that an accident at the project location last Sunday was captured by the system and showed the actual cause was both the vehicle and motorcycle violating traffic light rules.

Lee pointed out road accidents in Miri Division shot up last year after a two-year decrease, and this trend was reflected at the project site where cases almost doubled.

Statistics showed that the division recorded at 3,359 road accident cases last year, an increase of 888 cases or 26.4 per cent compared to the previous year, while police records indicated an upward trend for the first half of this year with 1,680 cases reported.

According to KTT Sdn Bhd director Keith Chan, the system can detect types of traffic violations, quantify violation frequency, analyse contributing factors, and evaluate the effectiveness of safety interventions.

He said this information will be useful to the ministry when implementing targeted enforcement, education, and infrastructure measures to create safer road environments for all users.

It has already been implemented in Singapore and the project in Miri is an upgraded version of one implemented in Kuching earlier.

Among those present at the launch were Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu and Road Transport Department Miri enforcement chief Fifi Suhesty.