When 17 of MA63 issues resolved? Armizan asks Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (July 4): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties)Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali denied a Parti Warisan (Warisan) leader’s claim of having resolved 17 out of 21 issues pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He described Warisan’s consistent claims on the issue as “buyuk” (cheating), and demand the party to explain their definition of “resolved”.

“I see there is an attempt to manipulate the facts about this issue, so first, I want to ask Warisan what and when the 17 have been resolved.

“As the secretariat to MA63, I can say that not even 17 have been resolved. So I denied 17 out of 21 already resolved, and I also deny Warisan has resolved it.

“Secondly, I want to ask what is the definition of resolved is for them. Is it raised at the committee level or is there a basic agreement or it has been implemented?

“To me, as long as not implemented it is not resolved,” he said, commenting on Warisan’s claim of having resolved 17 out of 21 issues pertaining to the MA63.

Armizan also said as a Sabahan leader, he is disappointed to know that there are several matters in the MA63 committee (JKK MA63) during the PH-Warisan government, that have been decided to be dropped, which for him, should not be dropped.

“Among them is the issue of management and administration of the Sarawak and Sabah judiciary. Warisan through the JKK MA63, agreed to drop the issue. But we, in MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) bring back the issue because one of our demands is the jurisdiction of the chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Secondly, JKKMA63 during PH-Warisan agreed to drop the issue of the appointment of judicial commissioner. To me, that was a betrayal of the aspirations of the people of Sabah and Sarawak. We want, as in the past, the appointment of the judicial commission needs to be empowered through the voices of Sabah and Sarawak TYTs (Heads of State),” he added.

Armizan also said Warisan should not be claiming to champion MA63 because the struggle is a collective responsibility of state and federal leaders, NGOs and many other people who contributed to it.