Bandar Kuching MP wants full disclosure on building new Astana

KUCHING (July 5): The Sarawak government must be fully transparent and explain the rationale to spend millions of public funds to build a new Astana Negeri building to serve as the official residence for the Head of State, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said these include revealing the cost of the project, the awarded company, and the process of whether it was done through an open tender.

“On top of that, they should also reveal the comparison if it will be more cost-efficient to repair and upgrade the existing Astana building which in my view carries much more history and should be retained as the official residence for the Head of State to preserve its heritage,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that in most cases, such official residences are mainly used for official purposes including hosting Head of States and VVIPs for official state functions.

“It is rarely used as a main residence as each Head of State will have their own residence as well.

“So based on the comparison of the amount of days it is fully utilised, is it more cost-efficient to build a totally new building rather than up-keeping and upgrading the current Astana building and for it to be continued to be used to host official events while displaying our rich history and heritage to our VVIPs and dignitaries?” he asked.

Dr Yii said while he is not against the idea of museums, the value of the museum is not the building itself but the exhibits.

“I am sure many of the exhibits can be kept within the current Astana or even if there is a need for them to be displayed in the many museum buildings we have such as the Borneo Cultures Museum or even the old colonial museum building,” he said.

He said if the Sarawak government can be transparent and justify the need for such a project, he believed that the people of Sarawak may even support this project if it is beneficial for the state.

“If not, I strongly believe that there are other important priorities and needs in Sarawak especially when it comes to basic infrastructures and utilities.

“Even if we have extra revenues or resources, it does not give us an excuse to spend it excessively as it may have long-term repercussions to all Sarawakians,” he said.

He stressed that all additional allocations should be vetted and scrutinised with utmost diligence.

“The Sarawak government has the onus and greater responsibility to ensure it’s being spent prudently, without wastage, and more importantly benefiting the people of Sarawak,” added Dr Yii.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah on Tuesday confirmed that the state government was planning to construct a new Astana Negeri and that the existing 153-year-old Astana building would be converted into a museum.

He said the project falls under the Premier’s Office but believes that planning for the new building is already at an advanced stage and a site has already been identified.