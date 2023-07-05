Civil servants must carry out duties with integrity, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (July 5): Civil servants must carry out their duties with integrity as their actions will affect the reputation of their departments and the country, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Responding to news report alleging corrupt practices happening among Immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last week, Abdul Karim said that such issue at the country’s entry point must be addressed if proven, whether they are at airports or land border checkpoints.

“It is very sad that things like this (happened). I hope the proper authority will investigate whatever happened at KLIA (last week),” he told a press conference after announcing the Sarawak Artistes Awards 2023 at Baitulmakmur Building II, Petra Jaya yesterday.

Abdul Karim made the comments when asked whether he received any complaints regarding similar cases happening at Kuching International Airport here.

He said corrupt activities are difficult to cover when there are ‘willing giver’ and ‘willing receiver’, and both do not lodge a complaint.

“So, things like this can happen and we only hope that those entrusted to carry out their duties do them with integrity as whatever they do can affect the good name of the agency, workplace, state or the country,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing recently made the headlines when he claimed a ‘culture of corruption’ was rife among Immigration staff at KLIA last week.

Tiong made the claim after he was accused of power abuse when entering the arrival hall of the airport to assist a visitor from China who was stopped from entering the country.