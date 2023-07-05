Dr Rundi: PPNS complex in Samarahan to be completed by August

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 5): The construction of the Sarawak State Farmers Organisation (PPNS) complex here has reached 72 per cent completion, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

According to the Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development (M-Ficord), looking at the situation at the site, he is confident that the complex will be completed by the end of August.

“I understand that the complex is expected to be completed by the end of August or before August 31. This complex plays an important role for PPNS as an anchor as once it’s opened it will become a centre for the collection, processing and packaging of agricultural products for the entire state.

“Nevertheless, I am happy that we have moved in this direction because to have a supply chain in this industry that is complete we need to have marketing and processing,” he added when met by reporters during his visit to the building’s construction site today.

Also present during his visit was his deputy, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The construction of the PPNS complex covers five acres of land, and the groundbreaking ceremony was officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2020 and it cost RM20 million.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi said Sarawak aims to become a net exporter of food by 2030 and it is a heavy task for the ministry as it needs to do many things from the beginning to meet the goal.

“One of them is to change the mindset of farmers or our society and individuals who are really involved in agricultural activities. We need to look at our products by improving the quality as required by customers or buyers.

“We have identified plants such as pineapple, banana, durian and coconut that can be developed into industry as well,” he said.

He, however, admitted that achieving all these matters requires the cooperation of the farming and fishing community, and related agencies.

Dr Rundi went on to visit the Samarahan wholesale market project site, after speaking to reporters.