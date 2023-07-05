Dr Yii to campaign in state elections in Peninsular Malaysia

KUCHING (July 5): Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kelvin Yii will be actively assisting in the campaigning for the upcoming six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.

Dr Yii, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) National Youth chief, said he will actively support the campaign to promote candidates of the unity government, especially young members, to bring forth a common ground for the states and the country to move forward.

“There will be quite a number of young candidates that will be involved in this election as it is also our party’s principle to continue to focus on the young.

“I will be helping with their campaigns as we continue to promote a common agenda for the people while upholding the principles of multiculturalism and good governance,” said Dr Yii to The Borneo Post.

Dr Yii felt a ‘line has been drawn’ in the upcoming state elections, whereby voters have to choose between a side promoting racial and religious rhetoric, and another side that seeks to foster a common ground for different parties to work together to develop the country.

The Sarawak DAP leader said results of the upcoming elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan may have a national impact and repercussions, including in Sarawak.

“We cannot assume that what happens there do not affect us, especially if we allow Perikatan Nasional to grow in power and influence.”

Dr Yii said efforts must be made to guard the country, including Sarawak, against divisive conservatism and sentiments that would divide the society, to the extent of questioning the position of non-Malays and non-Muslims in a multiracial country.

“And that is why we will be actively involved in the campaign in order to protect our nation from such divisive sentiments and to ensure the government chosen puts forth the fundamentals of stability, unity, multiculturalism and good governance that are always the foundation of our country.”

When asked whether other DAP Sarawak members will be assisting in the campaigns, Dr Yii said he could not speak on their behalf but it is a common practice for party members nationwide to assist each other in all elections.