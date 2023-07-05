Driver caught on dashcam footage overtaking dangerously near Selitut Bridge turns himself in

BINTULU (July 5): The driver of a white pick-up truck, who was caught on dashcam footage overtaking dangerously near the Selitut Bridge, Tatau-Bintulu road on Sunday (July 2), has turned himself in to police.

His reckless driving around 2.10pm was captured by the dashcam of another road user, who shared the footage on the Sarawak Roads Update Facebook page yesterday.

As of the time of writing, the 13-second footage had garnered 78,000 views, 247 shares, and 347 comments.

According to the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), the pick-up truck driver surrendered himself at the Tatau police station for investigation yesterday.

The department said the driver is being investigated for an offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving recklessly and dangerously.

“If convicted, this Section provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000 for a first-time offender and imprisonment of not more than five years, and will be disqualified from holding a driving licence for up to five years,” said the department in a Facebook post.

The department also reminded road users to always obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents.