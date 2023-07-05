Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association embarks on media visit to Pontianak

KUCHING (July 5): A group of 15 media personnel from the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) has embarked on a four-day road trip to Pontianak, Indonesia.

The group, led by FSJA president Andy Jong Wan Joon and vice president II Jacqueline R. David, was joined by representatives from local media agencies including The Borneo Post, Bernama, RTM, TVS, TV3, Sin Chew Daily, Suara Sarawak, DayakDaily and Utusan Malaysia.

Also joining are personnel from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit.

The delegation departed from Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal at 1pm today to the Tebedu-Entikong border to reach Pontianak.

Also joining the bus trip was consular affairs officer at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, AlexandriLegawa, who would accompany the group during their courtesy call on Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji M. Hum.

They would also pay a courtesy call on Mayor of Pontianak H. Edi Rusdi Kamtono, followed by a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between FSJA and Persatuan Wartawan Indonesia (PWI) Kalimantan Barat.

In addition, they would stop by the Consulate of Malaysia in Pontianak where the Malaysian consul Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim would host a high-tea with the media.

The trip is supported by the Sarawak government and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.