Historians welcome S’wak’s decision to convert Astana into museum

KUCHING (July 5): The Sarawak government’s decision to convert the Astana Negeri into a museum has been welcomed by historians as it offers visitors an insight into the 19th century castle built by Charles Brooke – the second White Rajah of Sarawak.

Historian Dr Suffian Mansor does not see any problem in converting the 153-year-old building into a museum.

“In fact, such a move has been done on the Istana Negara before this when the old Istana was converted into a museum,” he said in a statement.

Suffian, a lecturer and head of the History Programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) Research Centre for History, Politics and International Affairs, however had hoped that the Sarawak government will retain the Astana’s original name and not to include the word ‘museum’ in the name even though its new purpose would be to serve as a place to store and exhibit items of historic and cultural values.

“This is because historically, the Astana is iconic and quite synonymous with Sarawak. Various events had taken place at the Astana before this.

“So I hope that the Sarawak government will keep the name Astana when it is converted into a museum,” he said.

Fellow historian Datu Dr Sanib Said said it is a fantastic idea of the state government to turn the Astana into a museum.

“However, I would prefer the Astana to be a different kind of museum because the Astana by itself is already a museum.

“The old unique building, the garden, the jetty and the cemetery are literally antiques and they are our old heritage,” said the former Sarawak Museum director.

Sanib, who is also a Sarawak Heritage Council member, suggested that the Astana be turned into a museum as a “living museum of the past” much like France’s Château de Versailles, a former royal residence built by King Louis XIV, where visitors can see where the Kings of France lived including Napoleon Bonaparte.

“So there is no need to put in any more artifacts like many other museums. Make it minimalist in concept,” he said.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday confirmed that the state government was planning to construct a new Astana Negeri and that the existing Astana building would be converted into a museum.

He said the project falls under the Premier’s Office but believes that planning for the new building was already at an advanced stage and a site has already been identified.

The Astana Negeri was built in 1870 by Brooke as a bridal gift to his wife Margaret Alice Lili de Windt.

It was the third and last residence to be constructed by the Brooke Rajahs, and served as the residence for the reigning Rajah until the Japanese occupation in 1941.