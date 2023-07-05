Home Minister: NRD officer involved in corruption identified, MACC to probe further

PUTRAJAYA (July 5): Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said his ministry will disclose to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) the identity of a National Registration Department (NRD) staff member who had allegedly solicited money from a citizenship applicant.

He said he had personally received the complaint from the applicant who was contacted by the NRD staff recently.

“The staff had called the applicant to convey the good news that the citizenship application had been approved.

“However, while conveying the good news, he had also supposedly asked for a sum of money, which is substantial.

“I will be giving the name of the staff to MACC commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki after this press conference. The information will enable Azam to probe this matter further,” Saifuddin said during a press conference at the Home Ministry’s headquarters here this afternoon.

Saifuddin declined to give any further details about the staff member as he wants MACC to investigate the person first before he makes any further statements.

He said there are about 140,000 citizenship applicants and only 90,000 of them have been approved.

“There’s much more waiting. So the staff took advantage of people wanting to expedite the application process,” he said. – Malay Mail