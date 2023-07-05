IMU’s convocation ceremony honours 255 graduates

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): International Medical University (IMU) recently held its convocation ceremony to honour 255 graduates in postgraduate and undergraduate programmes, which included medicine, psychology, dentistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, nursing and complementary and alternative medicine.

The ceremony also recognised the inaugural cohort in Master of Counselling, the first Dual Award Doctoral Degree with University of Newcastle, a PhD in Medical and Health Sciences, and the conferment of Honorary Doctor of Medicine on Tan Sri Dato Dr Abu Bakar Suleiman, a senior advisor of IMU, in recognition of his many contributions to the field.

Held over two sessions on the same day, the convocation ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Abdul Aziz Baba, vice-chancellor of IMU.

“Do not limit yourselves as the nature of our work is rapidly changing, fuelled by the geopolitical challenges around us – from war, the Covid-19 pandemic, climate-related events to economic distortions and most recently by the wave of Artificial Intelligence applications.

“Should you find yourselves in newly-forged fields, remember that the skills you have acquired here – critical thinking, digital, analytical and interpersonal skills – are skills that will serve you wherever you are,” said Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, IMU pro-chancellor Datin Paduka Setia Dato Dr Aini Ideris called on them to reflect deeply on the fact that all life is intertwined and to consider their role in Planetary Health, whereby the fate of the people and planet share a common destiny.

“As budding health professionals, you are the foundation upon which new attitudes and mindsets are built on. Embrace your roles and be the catalysts in setting up a truly interdisciplinary planetary health ecosystem in which professionals from all sides – human, environment and animal – can work together and offer real impact,” she said.

Reflecting on his long and illustrious career, Abu Bakar expressed his sincere gratitude as he accepted his Honorary Doctor of Medicine and shared his earnest desire that IMU graduates, both present and future, would always retain their desire to learn continuously and always strive to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation especially with regards to patient-centred care and digital health solutions.

Prior to the convocation, a prize presentation ceremony was held the day before to recognise the achievements of IMU’s top students, including Lim Yee Siew, a graduate of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme.

“My experience at IMU has been truly invaluable, thanks to the inspiring individuals and professors I have met; the lessons I have learnt during my time here have provided me with a well-rounded education that I deeply cherish.

“I also attribute my success to the unwavering support of my friends, family and mentors throughout the remarkable 5-year journey,” said Lim.

The ceremony also announced the re-accreditation of IMU’s chiropractic programme by the Council on Chiropractic Education Australasia (CCEA) up to April 2026.