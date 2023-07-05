Innovation key if property developers want to stay on top

KUCHING (July 5): Innovation is key if property developers want to stay on top of their game, says Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) secretary general Angie Kueh.

She said employers need to employ far-sightedness and imagination for their projects in Sarawak to meet the expectation of savvy property buyers, be they domestic or foreign.

“This is especially so when Sarawak is embarking in attracting more foreign investors which naturally come with expatriates’ demand for quality houses,” she told a press conference to launch the Sheda Excellence Awards 2023 here yesterday.

She noted that while the built environment could be traditionally capital and resource intensive, breaking this pattern was essential especially if developers want to evolve and see acceleration in the economy.

“This will also enable developers to cater to the ever-growing needs and be in line with the current trend of building eco-friendly houses,” she said.

Kueh said in many ways, property developers were dependent on the government to spearhead this change.

“We as developers follow while Sheda acts as the bridge between both. Strategic policies, incorporating cutting-edge delivery systems in the building and construction industry is pivotal to bolstering the real estate industry,” she said.

She also said the acceptance of technology automation and mechanisms in the property development industry would encourage companies and businesses in Sarawak to develop manufacturing strength.

“This in turn will open doors to foreign direct investment beyond the property development industry.

“Increasing our manufacturing output in building materials and our inputs are also crucial for us to reduce reliance on fluctuating global commodity prices which we have seen has a knock-on effect on the selling prices of houses in Sarawak,” said Kueh.